Bengal: BSF seizes 14.6 kg silver ornaments being smuggled into Bangladesh

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have seized 14.62 kg silver ornaments while they were being smuggled into Bangladesh from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel at Hakimpur border outpost carried out a search operation on Friday and noticed three-four persons trying to drop something into the Sonai river, which forms the India-Bangladesh international border in that region, he said.

On being challenged by the troops, the suspected smugglers fled the spot, leaving behind a bag containing silver ornaments worth Rs 6.47 lakh, the spokesperson said. The seized items have been handed over to the Customs office at Tentulia, he added.