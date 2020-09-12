Lightning kills three in UP's Banda

Lightning kills three in UP's BandaPTI | Banda | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:50 IST
A 20-year-old man and two boys were killed after being struck by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Saturday afternoon, police said
Shiv Pujan Pal, Kamlesh Pal (12) and Vinod Pal (8) were grazing their cattle in the jungle when the incident took place, Circle Officer (CO) Siyaram said
All the three suffered serious burns and were rushed to government hospital where they died during treatment, the CO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
