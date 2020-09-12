Maha Governor presents 'Iconic Leadership Awards' to principals, heads of top 25 schools

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday presented the 'Iconic Leadership Awards' to Principals and Heads of top 25 schools in Mumbai, a statement from Raj Bhawan Maharashtra informed on Saturday. "Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today presented the 'Iconic Leadership Awards' to Principals and Heads of top 25 schools in Mumbai on the occasion Teachers' Day," the statement said, adding that the awards were instituted by the Innovative Schools Union headed by former Sheriff Dr Indu Shahani and were presented through a digital platform.

The Principal of Aditya Birla World Academy Radhika Sinha, Principal of Bombay Scottish School Sunita George, Principal of Bombay International School Dr Cyrus Vakil, and Principals and Heads of 22 other schools were honoured in the virtual presence of the Governor. "Addressing the heads of schools, teachers, parents, and students, Governor Koshyari urged them to encourage children to learn Sanskrit and other Indian languages, alongside English and other foreign languages. Stating that the New National Education Policy lays thrust on Indian values and ethics, he asked teachers to impart the most advanced knowledge and education to the children without departing from the core Indian values," the statement added.

Indu Shahani delivered the opening remarks while Principal Meera Isaacs of Cathedral & John Cannon School proposed the vote of thanks at the event. (ANI)