42 held for gambling in Goa's Calangute

The North Goa District Police has arrested 42 persons for being allegedly involved in gambling after a raid from a hotel on Saturday in Gaurawaddo Calangute, informed the police.

ANI | Calangute (Goa) | Updated: 13-09-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 11:28 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The North Goa District Police has arrested 42 persons for being allegedly involved in gambling after a raid from a hotel on Saturday in Gaurawaddo Calangute, informed the police. "A team of North Goa District Police Officers on the receipt of specific and reliable information conducted a raid at Hotel Karishma Grande at Gaurawaddo, Calangute around midnight of 12/09/2020 and apprehended 42 persons mainly from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Delhi whilst they were playing cards and gambling using chips each worth Rs 1,000," Calangute Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo told ANI.

Raposo added that two hotel rooms on the fifth floor of the said hotel were used for the gambling activity. "A total cash amount of Rs 10,00,300 and 5,739 chips each of which was being used for Rs 1000, two card swipe machines, 57 mobile phones were seized during the raid," he said.

The accused persons have been booked under the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Goa Daman and Diu Gambling Act. "Police will be writing a letter to the Tourism Department and the local Panchayat for taking appropriate action against the hotel owner for letting his premises to be used for the gambling activity," Raposo added.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

