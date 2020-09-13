Maharashtra reports 22,543 new cases of COVID-19

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,543 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,60,308. According to Maharashtra's Public Health Department, Maharashtra reports 22,543 new cases of coronavirus, 11,549 discharged cases and 416 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rises to 10,60,308 including 7,40,061 recoveries and 2,90,344 active cases.

The recovery rate in the state is 69.8 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 2.79 per cent. According to the health department, Currently in the state, 16,83,770 people are in home quarantine and 37,294 people are in institutional quarantine.

In the state's capital Mumbai, 2,085 new cases and 41 deaths reported today. The total number of cases increases to 1,69,693 in Mumbai, including 30,271 active cases, 1,30,918 recovered cases and 8,147 deaths, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (ANI)