Possibility of more tunnels existing along India-Pakistan border: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday inspected the tunnel that was found last month in Samba district and said there is possibility of such tunnels existing along the India-Pakistan border. Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "Digging such tunnels is a common tactic that Pakistan uses to send terrorists across the border. It is quite possible that other such tunnels exist along the India-Pakistan border."

On August 29, BSF troops detected a tunnel near the International Border in Samba area of Jammu region and unearthed nefarious designs of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. BSF officials said the tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba and could not have been built without the approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies.

Security forces have been deployed at the site where the tunnel has been found. The tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba, according to Jammu BSF IG NS Jamwal. (ANI)