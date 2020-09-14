Left Menu
Development News Edition

In a first, MPs use 'Attendance Register' app to mark attendance in Parliament

In a first of its kind initiative, the members of Parliament marked their attendance through an app on Monday, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:20 IST
In a first, MPs use 'Attendance Register' app to mark attendance in Parliament
MPs marking their attendance using the 'Attendance Register' app in the Parliament on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a first of its kind initiative, the members of Parliament marked their attendance through an app on Monday, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Lok Sabha MPs used the 'Attendance Register' App on the first day of the Monsoon session which commenced today.

The app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread as MPs will not have to use or touch the attendance register. They have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app. Speaker Om Birla today welcomed the MPs and said that it was an extraordinary occassion and urged them to follow all arrangements and guidelines for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic phase.

"The session is being held in extraordinary circumstances this time. While we always try to decrease the distances between the members, but this time arrangements have been made to keep them apart. I am aware of the discomfort caused to some members due to this but it is important to do so for safety," Birla said. The Lok Sabha Speaker also hailed the unity of the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the contribution of the MPs in extending the benefits to the last man.

He also expressed the hope that the pandemic phase would soon be over and stressed upon the need for positive and constructive discussions on the important issues facing the country. "We have limited time in this session, therefore, it is our responsibility to put forth our points in a concise manner," he said.

He also congratulated the country on behalf of the Parliament on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah also attended the Lok Sabha session today.

Abdullah was put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year and was released on March 13, 2020. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'ISL competing with China, Korea and Japan when it comes to wages'

The Indian Super League is now competing with Australias A-League when it comes to providing financial benefits to players. Once seen as a benchmark for the rise of club football in Asia, the A-League has found tough competition from Indias...

KZN MEC sends condolences at brutal murder of social worker

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has sent her heartfelt condolences to the family of a social worker, who was shot dead in Mandlanzini, near Empangeni.Hlengiwe Makhathini, 37, was attacked on Friday while she was with h...

Fossil fuel demand to take historic knock amid COVID-19 scars -BP

Fossil fuel consumption is set to shrink for the first time in modern history as climate policies boost renewable energy while the coronavirus epidemic leaves a lasting effect on global energy demand, BP said in a forecast.BPs 2020 benchmar...

Belarus leader entreats Putin for support as crackdown fails to dispel protests

Alexander Lukashenko flew to Russia on Monday to entreat Vladimir Putin for support, as a crackdown on the opposition in Belarus showed no sign of dispelling mass demonstrations against the veteran leaders rule.Belarusian state media showed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020