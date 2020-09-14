Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:49 IST
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Hotspring Sector of the LoC on Sunday night, three civilians sustained serious injuries

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the FO added. It claimed that 18 people have been killed and 180 others injured in 2,245 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

From Insecures 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of Ramy, Sundays Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color.But the television industry needs to take concrete action on pledges to nurture non-white writers a...

Winning against Anand was special moment: Vidit Gujrathi

Indias chess Olympiad gold-winning team captain Vidit Gujrathi says the experience of playing against and defeating iconic Viswanathan Anand was the most special moment of his career. The 25-year-old Gujrathi, who became a Grandmaster in 20...

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Leh

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid foundation stones for various sports facilities, costing over Rs 12 crore, in Leh, Ladakh, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur. The minister lai...

DB Schenker opens its largest warehousing facility in Gurugram

Global logistics services provider DB Schenker on Monday announced the opening of its largest warehousing facility at Badli in Gurugram, Haryana, as it plans to attain leadership position and strengthen footprint in India over the next few ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020