Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish Red Crescent worker killed in northern Syria

An aid worker from Turkey's Red Crescent was killed and another was wounded after masked assailants attacked the group's vehicle near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, the aid agency said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:56 IST
Turkish Red Crescent worker killed in northern Syria

An aid worker from Turkey's Red Crescent was killed and another was wounded after masked assailants attacked the group's vehicle near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, the aid agency said in a statement on Monday. It said the attack took place between al-Bab and the Turkish border town of Cobanbey, despite the vehicle having a Kizilay, or Red Crescent, logo on its roof.

"With the help of our country, I believe the attackers will be captured soon," Kizilay Chairman Kerem Kinik said. Turkey has seized swathes of northern Syria in four cross-border offensives since 2016 to drive back Islamic State and the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which Ankara deems a terrorist group. In 2017, Syrian rebels backed by Turkey seized al-Bab as part of Ankara's "Operation Euphrates Shield".

"Every measure from the ground and air is being taken to capture the terrorists, who stooped to attacking an aid group that is untouchable under international law," Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

From Insecures 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of Ramy, Sundays Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color.But the television industry needs to take concrete action on pledges to nurture non-white writers a...

Winning against Anand was special moment: Vidit Gujrathi

Indias chess Olympiad gold-winning team captain Vidit Gujrathi says the experience of playing against and defeating iconic Viswanathan Anand was the most special moment of his career. The 25-year-old Gujrathi, who became a Grandmaster in 20...

Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for sports facilities in Leh

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid foundation stones for various sports facilities, costing over Rs 12 crore, in Leh, Ladakh, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur. The minister lai...

DB Schenker opens its largest warehousing facility in Gurugram

Global logistics services provider DB Schenker on Monday announced the opening of its largest warehousing facility at Badli in Gurugram, Haryana, as it plans to attain leadership position and strengthen footprint in India over the next few ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020