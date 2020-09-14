Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to take up issues such as COVID-19, NEP, NEET in TN assembly

Issues related to NEET, the National Education Policy (NEP) and the state government's actions in containing the coronavirus pandemic are among the issues set to be raised by the Congress Party in the three-day session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that began here today, party MLA Vijayadharani said on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:08 IST
Congress to take up issues such as COVID-19, NEP, NEET in TN assembly
Congress MLA Vijayadharani while speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Issues related to NEET, the National Education Policy (NEP) and the state government's actions in containing the coronavirus pandemic are among the issues set to be raised by the Congress Party in the three-day session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that began here today, party MLA Vijayadharani said on Monday. "From Congress party, we will bring up issues relating to coronavirus, the deaths as well as the rehabilitation, recovery and also the NEET and the suicides of students and issues relating to NEP and reservation policy," she told ANI.

"Today is the first day of the assembly, particularly, resolutions regarding members of the legislative assembly as well as Parliament members who have passed away recently were brought in condoling their demise and our Lok Sabha MP H Vasantha Kumar was also remembered," she said. "Apart from that, opposition DMK President MK Stalin raised the issue of NEET and related suicides but the speaker did not allow him to proceed with the request. Therefore, I think in the forthcoming two days, these issues will be taken up," she added.

The Congress MLA further said that social distancing and other safety measures had been taken care of at the session. She added that speaker Danapal should increase the number of days for holding the session. "There was social distancing at the place where it was held. However, days should have been increased, as they are very less days and various issues cannot be taken up in the short span. Therefore, the speaker should consider conducting the assembly for a few more days," she said.

For the first time, the session was held in Kalaivanar Arangam at Chepauk Walaj Road, instead of the Secretariat in Chennai fort due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the first day of the state assembly session today, condolence resolutions were passed for former President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, Congress MP and former MLA H Vasantha Kumar and those who lost lives due to coronavirus. Two minutes of silence was observed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi tests positive for COVID-19, says currently in good health

Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus and informed that she is currently in good health. The Member of Parliament took to Twitter to request people who have recently come in contact with h...

Former student arrested over Delhi riots, to activists' fury

Indian police arrested a former student leader on Monday for his alleged role in deadly riots in the capital New Delhi earlier this year, to the anger of rights activists.Umar Khalid, a former student politician who has frequently criticise...

Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

From Insecures 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of Ramy, Sundays Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color.But the television industry needs to take concrete action on pledges to nurture non-white writers a...

Winning against Anand was special moment: Vidit Gujrathi

Indias chess Olympiad gold-winning team captain Vidit Gujrathi says the experience of playing against and defeating iconic Viswanathan Anand was the most special moment of his career. The 25-year-old Gujrathi, who became a Grandmaster in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020