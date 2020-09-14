Congress to take up issues such as COVID-19, NEP, NEET in TN assembly

Issues related to NEET, the National Education Policy (NEP) and the state government's actions in containing the coronavirus pandemic are among the issues set to be raised by the Congress Party in the three-day session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that began here today, party MLA Vijayadharani said on Monday. "From Congress party, we will bring up issues relating to coronavirus, the deaths as well as the rehabilitation, recovery and also the NEET and the suicides of students and issues relating to NEP and reservation policy," she told ANI.

"Today is the first day of the assembly, particularly, resolutions regarding members of the legislative assembly as well as Parliament members who have passed away recently were brought in condoling their demise and our Lok Sabha MP H Vasantha Kumar was also remembered," she said. "Apart from that, opposition DMK President MK Stalin raised the issue of NEET and related suicides but the speaker did not allow him to proceed with the request. Therefore, I think in the forthcoming two days, these issues will be taken up," she added.

The Congress MLA further said that social distancing and other safety measures had been taken care of at the session. She added that speaker Danapal should increase the number of days for holding the session. "There was social distancing at the place where it was held. However, days should have been increased, as they are very less days and various issues cannot be taken up in the short span. Therefore, the speaker should consider conducting the assembly for a few more days," she said.

For the first time, the session was held in Kalaivanar Arangam at Chepauk Walaj Road, instead of the Secretariat in Chennai fort due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On the first day of the state assembly session today, condolence resolutions were passed for former President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, Congress MP and former MLA H Vasantha Kumar and those who lost lives due to coronavirus. Two minutes of silence was observed. (ANI)