Prashant Bhushan files review petition in SC against conviction, fine in contempt case

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement convicting him and imposing a fine of Re 1 on him for criminal contempt of court in the suo motu contempt case over his tweets.

Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement convicting him and imposing a fine of Re 1 on him for criminal contempt of court in the suo motu contempt case over his tweets. Earlier today, Bhushan said that he will submit the fine in the registry today but had added that it doesn't mean he accepts the Supreme Court's judgement. He had said that he will file a review petition against the conviction and fine.

The senior lawyer had on September 12 filed a petition in the top court seeking directions for an appeal against conviction in criminal contempt cases to be heard by a larger and a different bench. Bhushan was convicted and a fine of Re 1 was imposed on him by the Supreme Court in connection with a suo motu criminal contempt of court case over two of his tweets.

One of the tweets, posted on June 29, was related to his post on a picture of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike. In his second tweet, Bhushan had expressed his opinion on the role of the last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also hearing another contempt of court case against Bhushan for his interview to a magazine in 2009 in which he was quoted as saying that half of the 16 former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt. (ANI)

