Delhi: Special Cell arrests gangster Abdul Nassir

Delhi police Special cell on Monday arrested Abdul Nassir, a gangster from northeast Delhi in connection with gang wars and series of murders in the national capital. According to Delhi Poilce, he was arrested along with three of his associates.

He is suspected to be involved in the murder of Yogesh Kumar, killed on Sunday in Madhu Vihar. Kumar was travelling alone in his car when he was killed by armed men in broad daylight. According to the Police, Yogesh used to run a car washing workshop in Dakshinpuri.

Kumar was involved in a murder case in 2011 and had involvements in some other cases as well. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi HC seeks to ascertain credentials of petitioner claiming widows' pension halted amid COVID