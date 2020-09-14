Voltas completes 2 sewage treatment plants in Bihar under Namami Gange project
Engineering solutions provider Voltas on Monday said it completed two sewage treatment plants in Bihar under the Namami Gange project, which will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. As part of the Namami Gange mission, Voltas was awarded the two projects worth Rs 150 crore with the capacity of 37 million litres per day (MLD) and 43 MLD at Patna, Bihar, for design, build and operation, the company said in a statement.
The foundation stone of these World Bank-funded projects was laid by Modi on October 14, 2017. The two projects, which will be virtually inaugurated on Tuesday, will ensure proper treatment of household sewerage to prevent flowing of untreated sewage to River Ganga.
"Bearing in mind the increasing scarcity of potable water owing to the rise in global temperature, it is of utmost priority that we innovate and invest in proper water management and treatment systems," Voltas MD and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said. He added that the Namami Gange initiative is a crucial step in saving one of the most precious resources and healing the River Ganga.
Voltas is leading the Namami Gange Projects in five states across 29 projects spread over the banks of the longest river in the country. "Since the new facilities are based on the state-of-the-art technology and enabled with all required equipment, control instrument and automation, it will be less dependent on human intervention and generate the desired treated water quality," the company said.
