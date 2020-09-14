Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA approaches special court seeking custody of Swapna Suresh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday submitted an application in special NIA Court here seeking custody of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case again for interrogation for five days. In its application, the agency stated that they received more evidence from the digital devices of the accused and there is a need to interrogate her in this.

The Court will consider this custody application tomorrow. Suresh has been admitted for the second time in Thrissur Medical College after she complained of chest pain, Viyyur Jail Authority said on Sunday.

She was shifted from Viyyur Prison in the Thrissur district. She was discharged from Thrissur Medical College on Saturday after six days of treatment for chest pain.

Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)