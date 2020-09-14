Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA approaches special court seeking custody of Swapna Suresh
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday submitted an application in special NIA Court here seeking custody of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case again for interrogation for five days.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:31 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday submitted an application in special NIA Court here seeking custody of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case again for interrogation for five days. In its application, the agency stated that they received more evidence from the digital devices of the accused and there is a need to interrogate her in this.
The Court will consider this custody application tomorrow. Suresh has been admitted for the second time in Thrissur Medical College after she complained of chest pain, Viyyur Jail Authority said on Sunday.
She was shifted from Viyyur Prison in the Thrissur district. She was discharged from Thrissur Medical College on Saturday after six days of treatment for chest pain.
Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- Kerala
- Thrissur Medical College
- Thrissur district
- Customs
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
Kerala: Sales of banana chips fall amid Onam, COVID-19
Sonia Gandhi, Congress' longest serving chief, in best position to decide on way forward for settling leadership issue: Salman Khurshid.
COVID-19: Sales of flowers fall amid Onam in Kerala
Upset over lack of job, man ends life in Kerala capital
NIA arrests doctor in Lashkar terror group recruitment case of 2012