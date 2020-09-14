Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson defends planned law, says EU 'unreasonable'

Johnson said Monday that a planned law designed to override portions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement was needed because the EU might “go to extreme and unreasonable lengths” in its treatment of former member Britain. “I have absolutely no desire to use these measures,” Johnson told lawmakers as he introduced the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:36 IST
UK's Johnson defends planned law, says EU 'unreasonable'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain's divorce deal with the European Union is an insurance policy against the bloc's unreasonable behavior, comments that came as his former attorney general joined a growing number of once-loyal lawmakers condemning the contentious move. Johnson said Monday that a planned law designed to override portions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement was needed because the EU might "go to extreme and unreasonable lengths" in its treatment of former member Britain.

"I have absolutely no desire to use these measures," Johnson told lawmakers as he introduced the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commons. "They are an insurance policy." The U.K. formally left the bloc on Jan. 31, but existing trade rules remain in effect until the end of this year under a transition designed to provide time to negotiate a long-term trade agreement. Johnson's Conservative government has acknowledged that the bill breaches the legally binding withdrawal treaty that Britain and the EU have both ratified. The legislation threatens to sink the already-foundering negotiations between Britain and the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Ed Milliband, business spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of "trashing the reputation of this country and trashing the reputation of his office." With an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, Johnson is expected to have enough votes to push his legislation through Parliament but there is wide unease within the Conservative Party about the law-breaking move. Geoffrey Cox, who was the government's top legal officer when Johnson negotiated the Brexit withdrawal agreement less than a year ago, said reneging on the deal would be an "unconscionable" breach of international law.

Cox, previously a strong supporter of Johnson on Brexit, said he wouldn't support the proposal at its first House of Commons vote on Monday. "I simply cannot approve or endorse a situation in which we go back on our word, given solemnly," Cox said on Times Radio. "The breaking of the law ultimately leads to very long-term and permanent damage to this country's reputation." Sajid Javid, a former Treasury chief in Johnson's government, also said he would not vote for the bill, because "I cannot support the UK pre-emptively reneging" on the withdrawal agreement.

The UK formally left the bloc on Jan. 31, but existing trade rules remain in effect until the end of this year under a transition arrangement designed to provide time to negotiate a long-term trade agreement. As part of the Brexit divorce deal, Britain and the EU agreed to keep Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. to share a border with the bloc — bound to some EU rules on trade, to avoid the need for border checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Both sides accepted the compromise to protect the open border, which helps underpin the peace process in Northern Ireland.

The Internal Market Bill, which the government hopes to pass into law within weeks, would give the British government the power to override the EU's agreed role in oversight of trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. Johnson claims the EU has threatened to use "an extreme interpretation" of the withdrawal agreement to "blockade" food shipments from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland unless Britain agrees to accept EU regulations.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Swadeshi Jagran Manch writes to PM requesting halt to field trials of genetically modified brinjal

After the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change allowed the field trials for Bt brinjal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate, Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Monday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him t...

Parliament meets under COVID shadow; MPs adjust to changes in proceedings

The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday amid extensive COVID-19 precautions, with a large number of members attending the proceedings while adjusting to the changes spawned by the epidemic. In a first, the chambers of both Lok...

'Made in India' short video app 'Changa' grabs attention of TikTok influencers

A made-in-India short video platform Changa, has emerged as a new destination for creators who earlier used global apps such as TikTok, which have been banned by the Indian government. The ban on the applications has led to a spurt in the n...

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha extend 'Hindi Diwas' greetings

To mark Hindi Diwas Bollywood actors including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha on Monday expressed their love for Hindi and shared engaging posts over social media. By sharing a poem penned by one of the prominent Hindi poet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020