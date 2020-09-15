Delhi violence: Facebook's refusal to appear before committee is attempt to conceal facts, says Raghav Chadha

Left Menu
Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony'chief Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots.

Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' chief Raghav Chadha. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Legislative Assembly's Committee on 'Peace and Harmony' Chief Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. "We had summoned Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan over its role in the Delhi riots. In reply, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as 'regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within the exclusive authority of Government Of India'," said Chadha.

He added, "Facebook's letter is in disregard of the committee's privilege. Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in the Delhi riots. It shows that Facebook has something to hide." Chadha further said fresh summons will be issued to it in line with the principle of natural justice.

The Peace and Harmony Committee chief said that Facebook India's refusal to present before the committee is a "contempt of the Delhi Legislative Assembly". "This is contempt of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Insulting the legislative assembly is the insult and the contempt of the 2 crore population that resides in Delhi. I feel that the legal advisors of Facebook India have given them the wrong advice," he added.

Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' summoned Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India, citing "complaints alleging deliberate inaction by Facebook to apply hate speech rules, which allegedly led to the disruption of peace across Delhi". The Parliament's Standing Committee on Information Technology is examining issues raised in your notice as a part of its inquiry into "safeguarding citizen's rights," said Facebook India to Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace & Harmony in a letter earlier.

"The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook fall within the exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the Notice and request you recall it," Facebook India said further. In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

