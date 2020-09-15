Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi state panel criticises Facebook for India chief's no-show

Mohan had appeared before parliament's panel on information technology earlier this month for more than two hours answering questions on Facebook's content policies. B N Srikrishna, a former Supreme Court judge, said the Delhi assembly had the power to imprison anyone it found guilty of breaching privilege.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:48 IST
Delhi state panel criticises Facebook for India chief's no-show

A Delhi legislative panel on Tuesday warned Facebook Inc it could face contempt proceedings after its India head failed to show up at a hearing into its alleged role in fanning religious riots in the capital city earlier this year.

The Delhi state parliament's committee had summoned Facebook's India Managing Director Ajit Mohan to answer allegations that the social media giant did not adequately apply hate speech rules and policies, which contributed to the violence that left 50 people dead. The panel has asked Mohan to appear before it another day, which is yet to be decided, committee chief Raghav Chadha told Reuters.

"In the event of subsequent default, the committee shall be constrained to invoke its power to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Facebook India unit," he said. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But in a letter to Chadha the company said it shares the panel's concerns and has taken measures to curb the spread of hate speech on its platforms. India's federal parliament was already dealing with the matter and so the state body should drop its case, Facebook said in a Sept. 13 letter seen by Reuters.

"Given that the issues raised by the Notice (of the panel) involve subject matter within the exclusive domain of the Union of India, and that the matters are under active consideration by Parliament, we respectfully object to the Notice and request that you recall it," the letter added. Mohan had appeared before parliament's panel on information technology earlier this month for more than two hours answering questions on Facebook's content policies.

B N Srikrishna, a former Supreme Court judge, said the Delhi assembly had the power to imprison anyone it found guilty of breaching privilege. Facebook is facing intense political scrutiny in India, its biggest market by users, after the Wall Street Journal reported last month that a top company executive opposed applying hate speech rules to a politician from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian TV host's comments on hijab spark debate, probe by media watchdog

An Egyptian TV presenter is being investigated by the countrys media watchdog after she said women who wore the hijab were 100,000-times better than those who shunned the traditional headscarf, sparking a fierce online debate.Womens dress i...

Gujarat approves letter of intent for world's first CNG terminal at Bhavnagar

The Gujarat government on Tuesday approved a letter of intent LOI for the worlds first Compressed Natural Gas CNG terminal at Bhavnagar port with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official statement said. The LOI was approved by C...

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday that Trump administration tariffs on Chinese goods totaling more than 200 billion are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. The decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body ...

Andhra government initiates ACB inquiry in Amaravati issue

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the cabinet sub-committee and experts committee have scrutinised insider trading in Amaravati during the TDP regime and initiated an ACB inquiry into the matter. It is pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020