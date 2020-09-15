Left Menu
Development News Edition

Louisville to announce $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -NYT

Taylor's death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man killed in May by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, gave rise to one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history, with daily demonstrations in cities ever since. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed in March when Louisville police forced their way into her apartment using a so-called 'no-knock' arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:55 IST
Louisville to announce $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -NYT

The city government of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce a $12 million financial settlement on Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot dead by police in March, the New York Times reported.

The settlement to end a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by her family will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, the Times said, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the matter. Taylor's death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man killed in May by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, gave rise to one of the largest protest movements in U.S. history, with daily demonstrations in cities ever since.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed in March when Louisville police forced their way into her apartment using a so-called 'no-knock' arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves. In June, the Louisville Metro Police Department fired one of the three officers involved, detective Brett Hankison, who is white, for displaying "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he fired ten bullets into Taylor's apartment.

The two other officers have been reassigned to administrative duties. None of the three has been criminally charged, but the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black Republican, is expected to bring the case before a grand jury this week, according to local media reports.

The attorney for Taylor's family, Ben Crump, is expected to join Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Taylor's relatives at Fischer's office at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) to announce the settlement. A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department declined to comment, referring questions to the mayor's office. A spokeswoman for the mayor did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and cater to customers working at home...

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secret...

Vivek Agnihotri appointed ICCR governing council member

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed to the governing council of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR, sources said on Tuesday. Several people congratulated Agnihotri on Twitter for his new assignment and he thanked them.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020