COVID-19: Punjab reports 2,481 new cases, total count stands at 84,482

Punjab on Tuesday recorded 2,481 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 84,482 in the state. As per Punjab's health department bulletin, 90 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll rose to 2,514.

There are 21,154 active cases and 60,814 recoveries were reported today. A total of 14,39,583 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state, including 28,824 tests on Tuesday.

Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark. A total of 49,30,237 cases have been reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)