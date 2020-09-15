7,576 new COVID-19 cases reported from Karnataka

A total of 7,576 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, said state's health department. "With the addition of new cases, the total number in the coronavirus cases in the state reached 4,75,265, with 98,536 active COVID-19 cases and 3,69,229 discharges," the state health department said.

Karnataka has reported 7,481 deaths due to the deadly virus so far. Earlier today, India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 49-lakh mark. A total of 49,30,237 cases have been reported so far includes 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)