Without naming, Cong MLA writes to Rajasthan CM; demands removal of 'most corrupt' minister
Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding the removal of a state minister whom he describes as 'most corrupt'.ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:04 IST
In a letter dated September 14, demanding the removal of the minister, Kundanpur wrote in Hindi saying, "This minister is a mafia of corruption. I don't want to name the person."
In the letter, the MLA requested, "It is required that the most corrupt minister of the cabinet should be removed so as to send a message to the people." (ANI)
