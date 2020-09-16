Police seize Rs 3.75 crore cash without valid documents, four apprehended

Police seize Rs 3.75 crore cash without valid documents, four apprehendedPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:34 IST
Police apprehended four people here on Tuesday and seized over Rs 3.75 crore, being carried without any valid document, from them. Acting on a tip, police intercepted two vehicles at Banjara hills, seized the cash and apprehended the four, a police release said.
It said Rs 3,75,30,000 was seized. The amount will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for necessary action, it added.
