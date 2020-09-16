Left Menu
Gujarat: Three cops held for taking bribe of Rs 100

Three personnel of Ahmedabad Police have been nabbed for allegedly accepting a brine of Rs 100 from a vegetable seller, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

Updated: 16-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:32 IST
Three personnel of Ahmedabad Police have been nabbed for allegedly accepting a brine of Rs 100 from a vegetable seller, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday. The accused are identified as head constable Krishna Barot, and constables Dilip Barot and Prabhudas Damor, who all are attached with Gaekwad Haveli police station, the ACB said in a release.

The trio were held when they were allegedly accepting Rs 100 from the vendor for letting him do business outside the wholesale vegetable market in Jamalpur area, it said. They are booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

