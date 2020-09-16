Left Menu
Abu Dhabi Investment Office to open Tel Aviv office

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: pixnio

The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office is to open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday, following normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

"Tel Aviv is the first in a planned network of international offices that will support companies looking to expand their operations in Abu Dhabi, and to connect innovators from around the world to solve global challenges," the statement on Twitter said.

