India's COVID-19 tally breaches 50 lakh-mark, recovery rate stands at 78.53 pc

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry.

India logged in the highest number of single-day recoveries with 82,961 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Ministry informed. "A total of 82,961 COVID patients were cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals, steeply pushing the recovery rate to 78.53 per cent. As many as 27 States/UTs are reporting recovery rate of more than 70 per cent," Ministry said.

The gap between recovered and active cases has crossed 29 lakh today (29,46,427). Recovered cases are nearly 4 times (3.96) the number of active cases, Ministry said. As many as 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday. A total of 17,559 patients were discharged. Total cases in the state rose to 11,21,221 including 30,883 deaths and 7,92,832 patients discharged. Active cases stand at 2,97,125, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,30,269 with 4,473 new positive cases and 33 deaths reported on Wednesday. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 30,914 and 1,94,516 respectively. The death toll stands at 4,839, said Delhi Government. A total of 8,835 new COVID-19 cases, 10,845 recoveries, and 64 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The total number of cases now at 5,92,760 including 90,279 active cases, 4,97,376 recoveries, and 5,105 deaths so far, said State Health Department.

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 3,237 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, taking total cases to 2,12,383 including 1,84,113 discharges, 24,147 active cases, and 4,123 deaths, said State Health Department. As many as 110 new COVID-19 cases, 103 recoveries, and 1 death reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state stands at 8,320, including 1,751 active cases, 6,521 recovered cases, and 48 deaths, said State Health Department.

Punjab recorded 2,717 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 87,184 including 63,570 recoveries, 21,022 active cases, and 2,592 deaths, said State Health Department. A total of 1,540 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 35,947 including 24,277 recoveries, 11,068 active cases, and 447 deaths, stated State Government.

Chandigarh reported 366 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 8,958 including 3,171 active cases, 101 deaths, and 5,683 cured cases, said Health Department, UT Chandigarh. Kerala reported 3,830 new COVID19 cases, 2,263 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. Count of active cases now stands at 32,709, while 84,608 patients have recovered till now, according to Chief Minister's Office, Kerala.

A total of 1,590 new COVID-19 cases--832 from Jammu division and 758 from Kashmir division, 747 recoveries, and 11 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The total number of cases now at 58,244 including 19,503 active cases, 37,809 recoveries, and 932 deaths, said Govt of Jammu and Kashmir. Himachal Pradesh recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries since 9 pm on Tuesday, taking total cases to 10,513, including 6,435 recovered cases, 3,960 active cases, and 89 deaths, said State Health Department on Wednesday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday confirmed reaching an agreement to supply 100 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. Last week, the Russian Health Ministry announced that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has been released into civil circulation. The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11. (ANI)