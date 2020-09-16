Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 more accused to be charge-sheeted soon for 'larger conspiracy' in Feb riots: Delhi Police

Six more persons will soon be charge-sheeted in connection with the February riots, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday as it filed in a city court a chargesheet on the "larger conspiracy" behind the communal violence in the northeast parts of the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:10 IST
6 more accused to be charge-sheeted soon for 'larger conspiracy' in Feb riots: Delhi Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six more persons will soon be charge-sheeted in connection with the February riots, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday as it filed in a city court a chargesheet on the "larger conspiracy" behind the communal violence in the northeast parts of the national capital. In a statement, the force said after 195 days' investigation and examination of 747 witnesses, a total number of 15 accused have now been charge-sheeted out of the 21 people arrested so far. The remaining six persons are expected to be charge-sheeted in due course after collecting sufficient evidence and completing statutory and procedural requirements, it said. The chargesheet was filed by the Special Cell against the 15 accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. "It took 195 days to complete the first phase of investigation. During this period, 747 witnesses have been examined and approximately 75 electronic devices have been seized as part of the investigation," the police said.

The chargesheet submitted on Wednesday is based on scientific, documentary and testimonial evidence and runs into 11 volumes, totalling over 17,000 pages, they said. The riots which broke out in parts of northeast Delhi in February had claimed 53 lives while 583 people were injured and there was destruction and damage of both government as well as private properties on a huge scale, the police said. Claims amounting to more than Rs 20 crore to compensate for the loss of property have been filed before the Delhi government, which indicates the scale and immense cost of the tragedy, they added.

Over 16,000 PCR calls were received and a total of 751 cases were registered by Delhi Police in connection with these riots. Fifty-nine cases were assigned to the special investigation team (SIT) constituted in the Crime Branch and 691 cases were investigated by the district police. One case, which was registered on March 6 to investigate the alleged larger conspiracy behind these riots, was assigned to the Special Cell, the police said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid mulls targeted COVID-19 lockdowns as infections surge

The Madrid region, one of the worst hit by COVID-19 in Spain, is planning to announce restrictions on movement on Friday that could include targeted lockdowns in virus hotspots, a senior official said, as the countrys infections surged agai...

Torture rife in Belarus police stations, rights groups say

Protesters are being tortured in police stations across Belarus, where authorities have failed to open investigations, human rights experts said on Wednesday, holding a press conference in Geneva where alleged victims spoke by video link fr...

UPDATE 1-Russian finance minister says sanctions talk stalls Eurobond plans

Russia is waiting for an opportunity to tap the Eurobond market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday, but will not do so with the threat of sanctions hanging over it.Moscow is looking for additional sources of funding as it se...

WHO warns of coronavirus momentum as winter looms in north

The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, is spreading at a worrying pace in some parts of the northern hemisphere, a few months away from the winter influenza season. We a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020