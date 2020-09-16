Guj: Man kills wife, two daughters before shooting himself dead

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and two daughters in Gujarat's Bhavnagar town on Wednesday evening. As per the preliminary probe, Prithviraj Jadeja shot his wife Bina (38) and daughters Nandini (15) and Yashashvi (11) before turning the gun on himself, said a police official.

He also killed the family's pet dog during the blood bath, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Safin Hasan. "It appears that Jadeja, resident of Vijayrajnagar area, first shot dead his wife, two daughters and the family's dog and then shot himself," Hasan said, adding that probe was on as to why he committed the act.

As per local residents, Jadeja's father Narendrasinh Jadeja was a decorated police officer who retired as a deputy Superintendent..