Infant among 3 killed after tanker hits motorcycle in MP
PTI | Sagar | Updated: 17-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:33 IST
A two-month-old child and her two other family member were killed when a speeding tanker hit their motorcycle on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Thursday. Another family member received serious injuries in the accident that took place on Wednesday night when their motorcycle was crossing the Sagar-Lalitpur four-lane highway to take a road connecting to their native village Harsat, Cantt police station in-charge Deepak Khatri said.
The victims were returning from Gonai in neighbouring Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh when the tanker hit their vehicle, he said. The deceased were identified as Hemraj Ahirwar (18), his sister Bhaghbai (20) and her two-month-old daughter Guddi.
Ahirwar's 17-year-old brother was seriously injured and admitted in a hospital, the official said. The tanker driver was arrested and a case was registered against him under various Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions, he said.
