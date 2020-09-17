Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:41 IST
Andhra CM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wishing our Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless him with a long and healthy life dedicated to the service of the nation."

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister.

The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-Swedish ice hockey club to drop Native American logo

Swedish ice hockey club Frolunda Indians said on Thursday it intended to change its nickname and logo depicting a Native American chieftain, as it joins a growing number of sports teams giving up their Native American mascots. Use of Native...

Fierce storm hits Finland, 80,000 homes without electricity

A fierce fall storm has battered Finland, leaving over 80,000 households without electricity, disrupting ferry traffic on the northern part of the Baltic Sea and prompting authorities to issue a warning for citizens to stay inside. The stor...

State ownership helps deposit franchise of PSBs, divesting majority stakes a 'credit negative': Icra

Divesting majority stake in state-run lenders by the government will be credit negative for such public sector banks PSBs, a domestic ratings agency warned on Thursday. Many of the entities where the government is mulling selling off majori...

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga-Kyodo poll

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas government was backed by 66.4 of the public, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing the results of its telephone poll conducted on the first two days of his administration. Suga became Japans ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020