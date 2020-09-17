Andhra CM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Wishing our Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless him with a long and healthy life dedicated to the service of the nation."

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian prime minister.

The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the prime minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)