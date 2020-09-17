Four people die of electrocution in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
PTI | Kota | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:31 IST
Four people have died of electrocution in two separate incidents in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. A 22-year-old man, identified as Narender Singh, was electrocuted on Thursday morning in the Unhel Police Station area while he was trying to switch on a motor to water crops in a field. The victim's grandmother, Kamla Kanwar (62), tried to save him but was killed too, SHO Bhanwar Singh said.
A 33-year-old woman, identified as Bhulabai Gurjar, was electrocuted on Wednesday night while turning on a water booster at a well in Badiya Kishorepura village under the Ghatoli Police Station limits. A domestic help, Ramvilas Bheel (25), tried to rescue her but was electrocuted too, SHO Ajit Choudhary said. The four bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examinations on Thursday, the police said.
Separate cases of unnatural deaths under section 174 of CrPC were lodged and investigations were underway, they added..
