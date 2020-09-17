Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses U.S. of obstructing government formation

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses U.S. of obstructing government formationReuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:17 IST
The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah accused the U.S. administration on Thursday of obstructing efforts to form a new government, which France has been pressing Lebanese politicians to do so that it can embark on urgent reforms.
Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said it affirmed the importance of the French initiative in Lebanon but added the U.S. administration "is the one responsible for obstructing the efforts to form the government".
In a statement, the bloc indicated it still saw the chance to agree on a cabinet, saying it "still sees the opportunity available to renew that which was wrecked by those who handling, in the shadows, the operation of forming the new government". (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
