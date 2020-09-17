Maratha Kranti Morcha protest in Pune against SC stay on Maratha reservation

Workers of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on held a protest on Thursday in Pune demanding that the Maharashtra government take steps to continue reservation for the community in education and employment. "Granting reservation may not be in the state government's hands but other things like recruitment come under the state government. They must make sure that proper justice is served to the Maratha community. They said the recruitment won't happen now but just yesterday the home minister announced recruitment in Police," Rajendra Kondhare, Maratha Kranti Morcha leader told ANI.

Visuals from the protest showed Maratha Kranti Morcha workers in black clothes next to the Collector office. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed that no quota would be granted to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and deferred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench. (ANI)