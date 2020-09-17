Left Menu
20-year-old man abducts minor girl with promise of marriage

He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and lodged in jail here, they said. The girl was handed over to her parents, the police added.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:51 IST
Coimbatore, Sep 17 (PTI): A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said. Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over the last two days, was traced to nearby Tirupur through her mobile phone records, the police said.

The accused Prashanth, working in a garments factory, hails from Gudalur in Nilgiris district, they said. He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and lodged in jail here, they said.

The girl was handed over to her parents, the police added..

