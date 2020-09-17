Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30

Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:37 IST
Prohibitory orders restrictingmovement of people have been extended in Mumbai till September30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said onThursday
The restrictions under section 144 of the Code ofCriminal Procedure are in place since lockdown began
They were extended as per the August 31 guidelinesabout easing of lockdown of the Maharashtra government, and nonew restrictions have been imposed, the official said.
