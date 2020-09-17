Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak to introduce legislation to curb rape, child abuse

Noting that the main suspect in the gang-rape case was a history-sheeter, Khan said that global data indicated that such criminals were repeat offenders and therefore maintaining their data was important. He said the legislation being prepared would not only provide for exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse offences, but would also contain provisions for registration of sex offenders and effective policing, the report said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:42 IST
Pak to introduce legislation to curb rape, child abuse
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government will soon introduce a three-tier legislation providing for registration of sex offenders, exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse and effective policing. Khan made the announcement while addressing a joint sitting of parliament after passage of a number of Financial Action Task Force-related bills on Wednesday.

"Such incidents ruin the lives of victims and their families also have to suffer," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. Khan was referring to the gang-rape of a French-Pakistani woman in front of her three children near a highway in Lahore on September 9 which sparked widespread outrage.

One of the suspects wanted in the case was arrested on Monday arrested and confessed to his crime. Noting that the main suspect in the gang-rape case was a history-sheeter, Khan said that global data indicated that such criminals were repeat offenders and therefore maintaining their data was important.

He said the legislation being prepared would not only provide for exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse offences, but would also contain provisions for registration of sex offenders and effective policing, the report said. He admitted that only a very small percentage of such cases were reported to police in the country.

Even after the arrest of offenders in rape and child abuse cases, their conviction is not easy in absence of proper prosecution and concrete evidence. For this reason, the bill being prepared would also provide for witness protection, he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan

Flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and p...

Donors agree replenishment of more than USD 4 bn for ADB grant funds

Asian Development Bank ADB on Thursday said donors have agreed to replenishment in excess of USD 4 billion for the Asian Development Fund ADF and Technical Assistance Special Fund TASF for the four-year period from 2021 to 2024. The total s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020