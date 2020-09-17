Left Menu
3 Bangladeshis caught after crossing border in Bengal

BSF troops have also foiled smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border by apprehending four Indians and seizing 250 bottles of a codeine-based cough syrup and 24 kilogram of fish from different locations in North 24 Parganas district of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:25 IST
Border Security Force personnel on Thursday apprehended three Bangladeshis including two women after they illegally crossed the international boundary in West Bengal's Nadia district. Acting on a tip-off, the border guards were keeping a watch near Kumari village in the district. They found five people crossing over from Bangladesh to the Indian side and challenged them, BSF said in a statement here.

They ran towards the border but three of them were nabbed while two others managed to flee to the neighbouring country. The three included a couple who wanted to go to Bangalore, while the other woman sought to travel to Mumbai, the statement said.

They were handed over to the police, it said. BSF troops have also foiled smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border by apprehending four Indians and seizing 250 bottles of a codeine-based cough syrup and 24 kilogram of fish from different locations in North 24 Parganas district of the state.

BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier caught one smuggler with 100 bottles of Phensedyl from Swarupnagar and another one, who was carrying 150 bottles of the same cough syrup, from Bagdah area, a BSF spokesman said. The Phensedyl cough syrup is used for cough, common cold, itchy throat and skin, etc. It contains Codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time, the official said.

Both were apprehended on Wednesday while they were trying to smuggle the cough syrup bottles to Bangladesh. The spokesman also said that BSF personnel seized 15 kg of hilsa and nine kg of tilapia fish from two persons during a special checking operation in Ghojadanga on Wednesday.

The apprehended smugglers said that they had bought the fish from a Bangladeshi agent and wanted to sell these in Kolkata..

