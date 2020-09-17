Left Menu
Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30

Updated: 17-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:03 IST
Prohibitory orders in Mumbai extended till September 30
Image Credit: Wikimedia

In view of increasing coronavirus cases, the Mumbai police have extended prohibitory orders restricting movement of people in the city till September 30. However, no new restrictions have been imposed, the police stressed.

"The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is a mere extension of our previous order (issued on 31st August) and no new-fresh restrictions have been imposed," said city police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The restrictions were extended to curb the spread of coronavirus, said a police spokesperson.

Social distancing (minimum six feet between two persons) must be followed in public places, the orders said. "All movements of one or more persons in the area designated as Containment Zone by municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies," the orders stated.

All movements of one or more persons in the city is prohibited, except for medical emergencies and emergency duties, government-semi government agencies and their officials on duty, the orders said, before listing further exemptions. Establishments providing essential services like food, vegetables, groceries, hospitals, medical shops, pathology laboratories and medical-nursing colleges, telephone-Internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy related entities are exempted.

Banks, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stock brokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions are too exempted. IT, IT-enabled services, media, ports, services providing home delivery of foods, groceries and essential commodities, E-Commerce activities are also exempted.

The activities exempted as per the orders issued on August 31 by the Maharashtra government regarding easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown (`Mission Begin Again') will be allowed. Deputy Commissioners of Police of each zone can grant further exemptions whenever needed, the orders said.

