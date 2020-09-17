J&K: NC condemns killing of woman in Srinagar gunfight

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday condemned the killing of a woman in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Batamaloo area of the city here and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The party said such incidents do not augur well for the furtherance of everlasting peace in the region.

"The killings like these will not help the situation improve. Such incidents belie the claims of the government on zero tolerance towards human rights violence. The dignity of human life should be respected and protected at any cost," NC spokesperson Imran Dar said in a statement. "The incident should not be allowed to pass by without asserting the circumstances leading to the killing," he said.

He said the party strongly condemns the incident in unequivocal terms and demands a thorough probe into the incident. We also express our solidarity with the grief stricken family in their hour of grief, the NC spokesperson said.