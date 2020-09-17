Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: NC condemns killing of woman in Srinagar gunfight

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday condemned the killing of a woman in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Batamaloo area of the city here and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The dignity of human life should be respected and protected at any cost," NC spokesperson Imran Dar said in a statement.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:23 IST
J&K: NC condemns killing of woman in Srinagar gunfight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday condemned the killing of a woman in a gunfight between security forces and militants in Batamaloo area of the city here and demanded an inquiry into the incident. The party said such incidents do not augur well for the furtherance of everlasting peace in the region.

"The killings like these will not help the situation improve. Such incidents belie the claims of the government on zero tolerance towards human rights violence. The dignity of human life should be respected and protected at any cost," NC spokesperson Imran Dar said in a statement. "The incident should not be allowed to pass by without asserting the circumstances leading to the killing," he said.

He said the party strongly condemns the incident in unequivocal terms and demands a thorough probe into the incident. We also express our solidarity with the grief stricken family in their hour of grief, the NC spokesperson said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Media persons authorised to cover monsoon session may undergo 'Rapid Antigen Test' mandatorily at Parliament House

Media persons authorised to cover the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament may undergo Rapid Antigen Test mandatorily on daily basis at Reception, Parliament House, according to a release by Lok Sabha Secretariat.The necessary testing faci...

Ethiopia brings some migrants home as concern over Saudi camps grows

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ethiopia will repatriate nearly 2,000 migrants from Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, a government minister said on Thursday, amid growing international concern over con...

Facebook to combine Messenger, Instagram chats in new app

Facebook will be launching a new app called Facebook Business Suite to let small business owners manage pages and profiles across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. This decision to launch a new app was announced by Facebook COO Sheryl San...

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief urges, marking Peace Day

Speaking in front of the Japanese Peace Bell on the grounds of the UN Secretariat, Mr. Guterres outlined how the coronavirus is putting peace at risk, prompting him in March to appeal for a global ceasefire shortly after the pandemic was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020