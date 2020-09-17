Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh LG sanctions 5 lakh ex-gratia to late SFF commando Nyima Tenzin's kin

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Thursday sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of late Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzin from the LG Relief Fund.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:33 IST
Ladakh LG sanctions 5 lakh ex-gratia to late SFF commando Nyima Tenzin's kin
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Thursday sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of late Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzin from the LG Relief Fund. Tenzin, a Tibetan-Indian from the covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of August 29-30 in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake, near the Line of Actual Control.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tribal killed in police firing: MP DGP forms probe panel

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Vivek Johri has formed a four-member panel to probe the alleged killing of a tribal man from neighbouring Chhattisgarh by the MP police in Balaghat district. Assistant Inspector General, CID Sun...

Soccer-FIFA confirms new international dates as fixtures pile up

FIFA has confirmed a new window for international matches in January 2022 as World Cup qualifying fixtures continue to pile up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. World soccers ruling body said in a statement that the window was ratified by t...

Delhi HC seeks Centre, AAP govt's response to plea for reopening of spas

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government to respond to a plea seeking to issue guidelines to reopen spas in Delhi in a time-bound manner. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Centre and Delhi...

Putin, Johnson, Merkel, other world leaders greet PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the world leaders who extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday and lauded his p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020