Ladakh LG sanctions 5 lakh ex-gratia to late SFF commando Nyima Tenzin's kin

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Thursday sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of late Special Frontier Force (SFF) Commando Nyima Tenzin from the LG Relief Fund. Tenzin, a Tibetan-Indian from the covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of August 29-30 in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake, near the Line of Actual Control.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)