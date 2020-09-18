Left Menu
Ambala ADC's convoy attacked during drive to check overloaded trucks

When she reached there around 60 to 70 people who were armed with sticks attacked her convoy, police said, adding that they ransacked two vehicles of the RTA Department and damaged them. The ADC was whisked away in her car from the spot after which she reached Panjokhra police station in Ambala district.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:22 IST
A group of 60 to 70 people armed with sticks attacked the convoy of Ambala Additional Deputy Commissioner Preeti during a drive to check overloaded trucks, police said on Friday. They said the incident took place on Thursday night when Preeti, who is also the secretary of state road transport authority (RTA), was checking overloaded mining trucks on the Ambala-Naraingarh highway at a spot near the Haryana-Punjab border after being tipped off.

She also impounded some overloaded trucks and challaned a number of vehicles.   When she was returning towards Ambala city, along with RTA officials from Kala Amb, after conducting the raid she got information that some of the overloaded trucks were parked near Haryana-Punjab border at Handesra village. When she reached there around 60 to 70 people who were armed with sticks attacked her convoy, police said, adding that they ransacked two vehicles of the RTA Department and damaged them.

The ADC was whisked away in her car from the spot after which she reached Panjokhra police station in Ambala district. After getting information about the incident, three DSPs and a sub divisional magistrate rushed to the site along with heavy force. The ADC told reporters that when she reached near the Haryana-Punjab border around 60-70 people attacked her convoy and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop her campaign against the transporters.

DSP Sultan Singh who was present on the spot said that on the complaint of an official of RTA Department a case has been registered around midnight under relevant provisions of the law that includes attempt to murder against the unknown assailants. The role of some transporters cannot be ruled out, police said.

He said that the police have taken the matter seriously and those involved would not be spared.   A few days back the ADC had busted a gang which used to send details of locations of RTA staff to transporters on their WhatsApp group to help them pass their overloaded vehicles through the district.  In this regard, the ADC had also lodged a complaint with the Panjokhra police station..

