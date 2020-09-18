UP woman sexually harassed, her family forced to leave village by accused

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed and her family members threatened by the accused to withdraw the case against them in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday. According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the family, the woman was harassed by the accused on September 13. The accused also thrashed her family members when they objected to the act, police said.

Under constant threat from the accused to withdraw the case, the family migrated from the village in New Mandi police station area on Thursday, they said. According to acting Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar, six people were booked in connection with the case.

The main accused has been arrested, the SHO said..