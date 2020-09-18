Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope seeks to ''liberate" Virgin Mary from the Mafia

PTI | Rome | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:56 IST
Pope seeks to ''liberate" Virgin Mary from the Mafia

Pope Francis is giving his blessing to a new Vatican think tank that is seeking to prevent the Mafia and organised crime groups from exploiting the image of the Virgin Mary for their own illicit ends. The Vatican's Pontifical Marian Academy launched the think tank Friday at a conference entitled “Liberating Mary from the Mafia.” It was a reference to the historic relationship between the Italian mob and the Catholic Church, and the popular displays of Marian devotion by mobsters in Italy and beyond.

In a message from the pope read out at the start of the conference, held at Rome's Museum of Civility, Francis said the religious and cultural image and patrimony of the Madonna “must be preserved in its original purity.” He said any popular displays of devotion to Mary must “conform to the message of the Gospel and the teachings of the church,” and that people participating in them must be true Christians who look out for others, and especially the poor. The Catholic Church in Italy has long been associated with the Mafia, thanks in part to their post-war common cause against communism. While some Catholic priests have courageously opposed the mob — and paid for it with their lives — others have been called to explain their celebration of funerals, weddings and other sacraments for mafia dons, acceptance of their donations and participation in their religious processions.

St. John Paul II in 1993 famously demanded Mafiosi convert, change their ways or face the wrath of God's final judgment as he made a historic visit to Sicily after the mob slayings of two leading anti-Mafia prosecutors. Francis has followed in that tradition, declaring that mobsters were “excommunicated” and saying mobsters cannot live Christian lives because their lifestyle “blasphemes” God. Marian devotion is particularly important to Francis, history's first pope from Latin America, where displays of such popular piety are common.

Francis' message to the new think tank, which includes clergy as well as law enforcement experts involved in the fight against organized crime, was dated Aug. 15, a major Catholic feast day devoted to Mary..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Very saddened that my voice was not heard; I left my mother in ICU to attend Parliament debate on these crucial bills: Badal.

Very saddened that my voice was not heard I left my mother in ICU to attend Parliament debate on these crucial bills Badal....

These bills should be referred to a select committee of Parliament and Govt should consult all stakeholders, especially farmers: Badal.

These bills should be referred to a select committee of Parliament and Govt should consult all stakeholders, especially farmers Badal....

PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Bhutan's King, Lankan president, prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to the Bhutanese king and his family to visit India at a mutually convenient time during a telephonic conversation with him in which both leaders underlined the unique ties of trust and af...

I kept pleading to Govt not to go ahead with farm bills without clearing all apprehensions and fears of farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal to PTI.

I kept pleading to Govt not to go ahead with farm bills without clearing all apprehensions and fears of farmers Harsimrat Kaur Badal to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020