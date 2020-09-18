UP: Hearing in sexual exploitation case deferred as minor victim breaks down in court

A special court judge deferred hearing in a case pertaining to the alleged sexual exploitation of children in an ashram here after a victim broke down while being cross examined. The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court will hear the matter again on September 25.

Swami Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj, owner of the ashram in Shukratal here in the district, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly sexually harassing children and forcing them and others to work as labourers. While being cross examined, the minor victim broke down after which judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari adjourned the hearing. The godman along with his disciple Krishan Mohan Das were present in the courtroom.

According to special lawyer Dinesh Sharma, police have filed a chargesheet against the godman and Das in the matter. Ten children were rescued from the ashram and the medical examination confirmed that two of them were sexually exploited.