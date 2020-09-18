Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt's high-power China Study Group carries out comprehensive review of situation in eastern Ladakh

There have been at least three attempts by the PLA to "intimidate" Indian troops along the north and south bank of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said China should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points including at the Pangong lake area, and asked it not to make unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:10 IST
Govt's high-power China Study Group carries out comprehensive review of situation in eastern Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the overall situation in eastern Ladakh including India's operational preparedness in view of the continued belligerence by the Chinese army and its fresh attempts to "intimidate" Indian troops in the region, government sources said. At a nearly 90-minute meeting of the high-power China Study Group, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs also looked at further enhancing the vigil along the nearly 3,500-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC), including in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors, they said.

Army Chief Gen. M M Naravane briefed the meeting about the fresh face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at both the north and south bank of the Pangong lake and elaborated on steps taken to effectively deal with such attempts, the sources said. "The meeting of the China Study Group reviewed all aspects of the situation," said a source.

The meeting also deliberated on arrangements being made to maintain the current level of troops and weapons in all forward areas in eastern Ladakh and other sensitive high-altitude sectors in the harsh winter months when the temperature drops up to minus 25 degree Celsius. The sources said the meeting also briefly touched upon the main talking points to be raised by the Indian side at the next Corps commander-level talks which is expected to focus on the implementation of an agreement reached between foreign ministers of India and China at a meeting in Moscow on September 10.

"We will insist on early and complete disengagement of Chinese troops from all friction points. That is the first step for restoration of peace and tranquillity along the border," said a source. The sources said the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) is yet to respond to the Indian Army's communication to it on holding the next round of the Corps commander-level talks.

"There is no date as of now as the Chinese military is yet to respond to it. The talks could take place sometime next week," a source said. The two sides have so far held five rounds of talks at the level of Corps commanders.

The sources said the situation remained tense at both the north and south bank of the Pangong lake area as well as at other friction points in eastern Ladakh. There have been at least three attempts by the PLA to "intimidate" Indian troops along the north and south bank of Pangong lake area in the last three weeks where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said China should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points including at the Pangong lake area, and asked it not to make unilateral attempts to change the status quo. He said both sides should focus on easing tensions in the friction areas by refraining from any actions that may lead to an escalation in the situation.

The assertion by Srivastava came in the backdrop of remarks by Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday that it was for India to initiate the process to disengage and restore peace along the LAC. Both sides reached a five-point agreement to resolve the border standoff at a meeting between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) meet in Moscow.

The agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has been occupying the areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8. The mountain spurs in the area is called Fingers. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts. Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan government allows family members to meet COVID-19 patients in hospitals

Rajasthan Health Department on Friday permitted family members of COVID-19 patients to meet with them in hospitals by wearing face masks, PPE kits and hand gloves. Health Department Principal Secretary Akhil Arora issued directions, citing ...

YSRCP to appeal in parliament for CBI probe into 'TDP's Amaravati land scam'

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs are all set to up the ante against TDP based on the Cabinet Sub-Committee report on the Amaravati land scam of Telugu Desam Party TDP. The party said that the sub-committee report of the Andhra ...

Princeton faces federal inquiry after acknowledging racism

The Trump administration has opened an investigation into racial bias at Princeton University, saying that the schools recent acknowledgment of racism on campus amounts to a shocking and serious admission of discrimination. In a letter to t...

Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in J-K

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina would set up a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir to train aspiring cricketers, particularly youngsters from remote areas of the union territory, an official spokesman said on Friday. On his visit to Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020