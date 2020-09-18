UP govt focussed on developing infra to boost tourism potential in Mathura: Power Minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is giving thrust to develop infrastructure in Mathura to the level of a smart city to bring more foreign tourists to the district, state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Friday. "During the last three months, development works including roads, underground cabling, sewers, drinking water, etc. to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been dedicated to Mathura," Sharma said while interacting with a group of reporters after a virtual programme in which he laid the foundation stone for nine roads to be built at a combined cost of Rs 3.72 crore.

Sharma, who is also the BJP MLA from Mathura, said efforts are on to bring Agra-bound international tourists to visit and also stay in Mathura by developing the infrastructure of the city. While it would create employment opportunities, the locals are bound to benefit with developmental work in progress, he said.

The minister said the city would soon have facilities like multi-level parking and open air theatres. The district administration has been directed to step up the work on supply of drinking water from Ganga river, maintenance of roads, streetlight, power and sewerage with stress on quality, the minister pointed out.

Officers have been asked to go for extensive monitoring of work in progress, related to cleaning Yamuna river, enhancing capacity of Masani STP and trans-Yamuna TTRO plant by investing Rs 480 crore, the minister said adding that the work by should be completed by March next year. Similar to the "Saubhagya Yojna" initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that provided power connection to every desirous person, a DPR for supply of tap water in every house by 2026 under Jal Jeevan Mission is in progress, Sharma said.

Instructions have been given to solve water logging problems of 350 colonies adjacent to the highway by completing RCC drain work in the area within six months, the minister added. Construction work of 22 streets were done in Vrindavan for which the World Bank has given Rs 37 crore funds as part of a pro-poor scheme, Sharma further said.