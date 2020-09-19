2 arrested for acid attack on college student in Nadia

Two men were arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly throwing acid on a college student while she was sleeping in the verandah of her house, police said on Saturday. The woman, a third-year student at Palashi College, was sleeping with her mother at their house in Dakshin Para in the Kaliganj police station area in the early hours of Friday when the incident happened, police said.

The woman was soon taken to the Palashi Mira Primary Health Centre and as her condition worsened, she was referred to the Shaktinagar District Hospital. The mother also received burn injuries on her hand, they said.

"My son recognised the duo as Washim Mandal and Saheb Molla and both of them are locals," her father said. Following a complaint lodged by the father, police arrested the two accused, an official said.

On Saturday, they were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Krishnanagar, which sent them to four days of police remand. The father alleged that Washim has been after her daughter for a long time. "He also sent offensive proposals but she did not respond and then he threw acid." He further said that his daughter's marriage was fixed on Wednesday.

"Washim was threatening that he will kill her if she gets married to someone else. Washim wants to grab my wealth. I have a land at Mira Bazar and Washim was eyeing it," the father said.

The accused have been booked under IPC 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act) and 326A that deals with acid attacks..