Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist Rajeev Sharma passed sensitive defence information to Chinese intelligence officers during 2016 to 2018: Police

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act, was involved in passing sensitive defence and strategic information to Chinese intelligence officers during 2016 to 2018, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:53 IST
Journalist Rajeev Sharma passed sensitive defence information to Chinese intelligence officers during 2016 to 2018: Police
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act, was involved in passing sensitive defence and strategic information to Chinese intelligence officers during 2016 to 2018, police said. Speaking to reporters here, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, said, "Journalist Rajeev Sharma was involved in passing sensitive defence and strategic information to Chinese intelligence officers from 2016 to 2018. He used to meet them at several locations in different countries."

Divulging further details, he said transactions of Rs 40-45 lakh have taken place in the last one year. "His two associates--a Chinese woman and Nepali man-- have a company in Mahipalpur from where they exported medicines to China. Money sent from China was given to agents here. As per probe, transactions of Rs 40-45 lakh have taken place in last one year," Kumar said.

"Rajeev Sharma has almost 40 years of experience as a journalist. In additional to his experience as a journalist in several news organisations in India, he has written articles for Chinese media agency Global Times as a freelance journalist," added Kumar. Meanwhile, Delhi police in a statement said journalist Rajeev Sharma has disclosed his involvement in procurement of secret/sensitive information and further conveying the same to his Chinese handlers namely Michael and George, based in Kunming, China, through different digital channels.

"Journalist Rajeev Sharma further disclosed he was about to send these recovered secret documents to his handlers. In past also, he sent several documents in the form of reports to his handlers and got handsome remuneration for the same," the statement further said. Sharma was produced before the court on September 15, which sent him to six-day police custody.

Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". The police said his bail application is listed for September 22. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NEP 2020 envisions an India-centred education system: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The National Education Policy NEP 2020 is directed towards major reforms in school education and it envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokh...

IPL: Stadium near empty but not quite enveloped in eerie silence

The IPL is back but the atmosphere isnt. The 20,000-seater Sheikh Zayed Stadium was nearly empty, apart from the 22 men in the middle, officials, staff, security and a smattering of others, as the IPL unlike any other began here on Saturday...

Trump says he will name Supreme Court successor to liberal Ginsburg 'without delay'

A fierce political battle shaped up over the future of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, with President Donald Trump saying he would quickly name a successor to liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a move that would tip the court further ...

No shift-based classes when schools reopen: TN Education Minister

The Tamil Nadu government ruled out shift-based classes when schools reopen across the state and said all the classes would start functioning simultaneously. Hinting that there will not be any phased reopening, state education minister K A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020