Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Illicit country liquor seized from govt school in Jabalpur

The state excise department on Saturday seized 5,000 litres of illicit country-made liquor from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:45 IST
MP: Illicit country liquor seized from govt school in Jabalpur

The state excise department on Saturday seized 5,000 litres of illicit country-made liquor from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the excise department raided some houses in Kuchbandia Mohalla, but later turned its attention to a government-run primary school in the locality under Ghamapur police station, said investigating officer J L Maravi, who led the operation.

"During a search at the school building, we found 5,000 litres of country-made alcohol stored in 200 containers," the official said. While the liquor has been disposed, a probe is underway to zero in on the brewers, he added.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday thanked Colombian President Ivan Duque for his stance against Venezuelas President Nicolas Maduro and pledged continued assistance to help fight drug trafficking. In the fourth stop on his tou...

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...

Biggest Thai protest in years cheers calls for monarchy reform

Tens of thousands of people joined the biggest protest in years in Thailand on Saturday, cheering calls to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorns monarchy as well as for the removal of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Cha...

Rugby-Goode guides Saracens past favourites Leinster and into Champions Cup semis

Holders Saracens stormed into the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup after quelling a spirited Leinster comeback to win 25-17 at Dublins Aviva Stadium on Saturday in a keenly-contested rematch of last seasons title clash.Four-time ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020