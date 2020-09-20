Britons who break COVID-19 self-isolation rules to face heavy fine
British people who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 will face a fine of up to 10,000 pounds ($12,914), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday.
"People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines," Johnson said in a statement.
The new rules will come into force on Sept. 28, and some low-income workers will receive government support worth 500 pounds if they suffer a loss of earnings, the government said. ($1 = 0.7744 pounds)
