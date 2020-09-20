Delhi Police on high alert at Haryana border after farmers' protest
The Delhi Police is on alert with respect to the farmers' protests that are taking place in the neighboring states of the national capital over Bills on agriculture sector reforms, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 12:07 IST
Forces have been deployed near the Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur area, as well as the Delhi-Haryana border.
On Saturday, Farmers and Arhtiyas (commission agents) in Rohtak staged a protest and raised slogans against the Centre's reforms. They said that their outcry would continue till the three bills were taken back. (ANI)
